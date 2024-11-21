JSAUX Joins Black Friday with Big Deals on Their Website and Amazon Store

After a whole month of deals, the discounts are only getting higher with Black Friday approaching. From November 21st to December 2nd, the JSAUX Amazon Store will offer big discounts ranging from 20% to 30% on their best-selling items. Meanwhile, the Black Friday event on their official website has already entered its second phase, featuring Flash Sales featuring ROG Ally products until November 25th.

During the Flash Sales, participating products will enjoy substantial discounts, along with other regular offers. Additionally, closer to the end of the month, JSAUX will host a Black Friday Mega Sale on their website from November 25th to December 5th, offering even more deals across a wide range of items.

Along with their sales, JSAUX is proud to announce the release of the white version of the 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station (HB0609). This Docking Station is compatible with ROG Ally X, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go. However, it’s designed to fit with the new white Steam Deck OLED seamlessly. It supports speed charging and the following connectivity options:

4K@120Hz HDMI output

Gigabit LAN Ethernet

USB-C PD charging

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1

Dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports

Another product that will be available soon is the RGB transparent back plate for the ROG Ally X (PC0112), adding 8 RGBs on each side of the ROG Ally X and offering three lighting modes. The RGB backplate is designed to improve ventilation with an integrated aluminum cooling module and comes with a black silicone sleeve for better handling.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of JSAUX’s Black Friday sales: