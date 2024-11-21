JSAUX Joins Black Friday with Big Deals on Their Website and Amazon Store

After a whole month of deals, the discounts are only getting higher with Black Friday approaching. From November 21st to December 2nd, the JSAUX Amazon Store will offer big discounts ranging from 20% to 30% on their best-selling items. Meanwhile, the Black Friday event on their official website has already entered its second phase, featuring Flash Sales featuring ROG Ally products until November 25th.
During the Flash Sales, participating products will enjoy substantial discounts, along with other regular offers. Additionally, closer to the end of the month, JSAUX will host a Black Friday Mega Sale on their website from November 25th to December 5th, offering even more deals across a wide range of items.
Along with their sales, JSAUX is proud to announce the release of the white version of the 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station (HB0609). This Docking Station is compatible with ROG Ally X, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go. However, it’s designed to fit with the new white Steam Deck OLED seamlessly. It supports speed charging and the following connectivity options:
- 4K@120Hz HDMI output
- Gigabit LAN Ethernet
- USB-C PD charging
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
- Dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports
Another product that will be available soon is the RGB transparent back plate for the ROG Ally X (PC0112), adding 8 RGBs on each side of the ROG Ally X and offering three lighting modes. The RGB backplate is designed to improve ventilation with an integrated aluminum cooling module and comes with a black silicone sleeve for better handling.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of JSAUX’s Black Friday sales:
- JSAUX Amazon Store (November 21 – December 2) will offer discounts of up to 30% on products for digital nomads and gamers alike. Featuring the FlipGo Lite 15.6 with 20% off, the biggest discount to date; and accessories for handhelds.
- JSAUX Official website Flash Sales (November 21 – 25) will offer special flash sales on ROG Ally accessories with up to 60% discount.
- JSAUX Official website Black Friday Mega Sale (November 25th – December 5th) will offer customers who purchase a 13.5” or 16” FlipGo will receive a portable screen storage bag. Additionally, all orders will earn double points.