Xbox Reports Big Updates to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Friend Requests, and More

The Official Xbox Podcast recently unveiled exciting updates to the Xbox ecosystem, with a particular focus on Xbox Cloud Gaming, new features in the Xbox platform, and innovative accessories. Hosted by Ethan, the episode featured industry leaders Ashley McKissick, CVP of Xbox Experiences and Platform Engineering, and Jason Beaumont, VP of Experiences and Platforms, who provided insights into the latest developments. Here’s a breakdown of the highlights.

Expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming

The most significant announcement was the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Starting immediately, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream not only games available in the Game Pass catalog but also titles they own outright. Users can access this functionality through the Xbox app or Xbox.com, with a simple interface highlighting streamable games. This feature will roll out across all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available, marking a major step toward enabling gaming across any screen.

A Refreshed Home Experience on PC

For PC gamers, the Xbox app has undergone a substantial overhaul to enhance usability. The updates include a compact mode for smaller screens, making the app more compatible with handheld gaming devices like the ROG Ally. The revamped interface prioritizes a seamless experience for discovering, launching, and managing games, aligning more closely with the Xbox console’s home screen.

The Game Bar has also been optimized for handheld play, offering streamlined navigation and improved performance. Additionally, users can now more easily explore Game Pass collections, track their friends’ activities, and access game-related discounts directly from the app.

New Social Features: Friend Requests and Beyond

Based on user feedback, Xbox is shifting from a “followers” model to a mutual friend system for more intuitive social connections. This change aligns with requests from the gaming community and simplifies the process of building and maintaining friendships within the Xbox ecosystem.

Search functionality on the Xbox Dashboard has also received an upgrade. Players can now search using natural language queries like “cozy games” or “games where you can be a jerk,” delivering highly relevant results. This playful yet practical enhancement underscores Xbox’s commitment to refining the player experience.

Personalization and Accessibility Take Center Stage

For those who prioritize aesthetics, the podcast highlighted Xbox’s latest efforts to deliver customization options. Updated firmware for the Elite Series 2 controllers now allows players to recalibrate joysticks, addressing drift issues and offering finer control. Accessibility improvements include enhanced mapping options for the adaptive controller, furthering Xbox’s commitment to inclusive gaming.

Cutting-Edge Accessories for Every Player

The episode also showcased new hardware, including the T-Flight Hotas One, a flight stick designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Compact and versatile, this device caters to both seasoned pilots and newcomers. For gamers seeking more storage, Western Digital’s WD Black two-terabyte expansion card offers ample space for even the largest titles, complete with lightning-fast NVMe SSD performance.

Additionally, SteelSeries’ new ultra-low latency earbuds were spotlighted, featuring game-specific audio presets accessible through the SteelSeries app. These earbuds are set to redefine portable gaming audio quality.

A Bright Future for Xbox

As the podcast wrapped up, McKissick and Beaumont teased more features and innovations coming to the Xbox ecosystem in 2024, including expanded device compatibility for cloud gaming and continued enhancements to the Xbox experience.

With these updates, Xbox solidifies its position as a leader in delivering seamless, accessible, and player-focused gaming experiences. Whether through groundbreaking cloud capabilities, innovative accessories, or thoughtful software updates, Xbox continues to raise the bar for modern gaming.