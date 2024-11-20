Dominate the Tv Station – Arena Breakout: Infinite Season One Begins

Celebrate the Debut Season Update for Award-Winning Tactical Extraction Shooter With Limited-Time Twitch Drop Campaign Starting Today

Global game developer MoreFun Studios is proud to announce that Season One for Arena Breakout: Infinite (PC) early access is now live exclusively on the official website, arenabreakoutinfinite.com! Season One features a wealth of new content, including the all-new TV Station map, an expanded Armory level, eight added weapons, over 100 weapon modifications, and customizable female character operative. In addition, the MoreFun Studios team listened to community feedback, incorporating highly requested quality-of-life (QOL) features such as the first ABI Battle Pass, game performance improvements for lower-end PCs, and strengthened anti-cheat measures, including cheater compensation, to maintain a fair and competitive environment for all players.

To celebrate the launch of Arena Breakout: Infinite Season One, MoreFun is kicking off a five-day Twitch Drop campaign starting today featuring bonus rewards, including the SKS Carbine and the Jungle Camo SKS Carbine skin. The campaign runs through 2:00 AM PT on November 25, with full details on how to participate found on https://www.arenabreakoutinfinite.com/twitchdrops.

“We truly appreciate the excitement surrounding Arena Breakout: Infinite Season One,” states Enzo Zhang, producer and studio head for MoreFun Studios. “As we continue to optimize the game for full release, I want to reassure all our players that once we launch ABI on Steam, your current account progress will seamlessly synchronize. We can’t wait to see all of you in-game and share all the Season One updates with you!”



Key Features for Arena Breakout: Infinite Season One

Season One Battle Pass: Complete season tasks and earn rewards, including free koens, gear, and weapons. The advanced Battle Pass offers even more rewards, featuring the All-Terrain Digital M110 Marksman Rifle as a Level 80 reward.

New Maps: Explore the TV Station and expanded Armory

New Game Modes: Fog Event, Storm Event, Farm Assault, Armory Assault

Female Operatives: New character model

Eight New Weapons: T03, Vector 9/45, MDR, and more

Seasonal Content: Check out new tasks, holiday-themed cosmetics and skins

Optimizations: Includes cheater compensation, T7 Nerf, minimum m

Arena Breakout: Infinite is an immersive tactical extraction shooter. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. With realistic visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out…but be prepared to fight for survival.