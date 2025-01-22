Michael Bay, Jason Blum and Christopher Landon Unite for Pulse-Pounding Thriller ‘Drop’

January 22, 2025
Brian Gray

From blockbuster producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum and acclaimed horror director Christopher Landon comes a blood-chilling, original fast paced thriller Drop.

Drop stars Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy along with Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson and Ed Weeks. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach. 

Filmmaker Christopher Landon is the writer-director of last year’s We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits FreakyParanormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. 

Drop is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’sM3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (the upcoming Flycatcher and The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. Ron Lynch and Sam Lerner are executive producers.



