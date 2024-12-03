Microsoft Ends 2024 on a High Note: December’s Xbox Game Pass Lineup Announced

As the calendar flips to December, Microsoft has unveiled its latest Xbox Game Pass offerings, sending a clear message: the holiday gaming season is in full swing. Not only has the tech giant revealed the upcoming roster for this month, but it seems they’ve also provided a glimpse into what’s to come as the year winds down. With only a few weeks remaining in 2024, Microsoft isn’t holding back.

Leading the December lineup is the much-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The exclusive title promises to be the crown jewel of the month, inviting players to swap their holiday sweaters for the legendary archaeologist’s iconic fedora. Fans of the franchise are sure to find themselves immersed in another globe-trotting adventure filled with puzzles, peril, and plenty of treasure hunting.

But there’s more to unwrap this December. Here’s a closer look at the full slate of games headed to Xbox Game Pass:

Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2024

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (Ultimate, Standard, Core) – December 4

DayZ (Now with Core) – December 4

Goat Simulator (Now with Core) – December 4

Forza Motorsport (Now with Standard) – December 4

Hauntii (Now with Standard) – December 4

Humanity (Now with Standard) December 4

EA Sports WRC (Ultimate, PC) – December 5

Overthrown (Ultimate, PC) – December 5

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Ultimate, PC) – December 9

Wildfrost (Ultimate, PC) – December 10

Carrion (Ultimate, PC, Standard) – January 2

Road 96 (Ultimate, PC, Stnadard) – January 7

and the Game Pass Ultimate Perks Include:



Metaball: Cyborg Pack – December 3

World of Warships: Legends: Over Northern Waves – December 3

Stumble Guys: Candie Bear Bundle – December 5

With a mix of blockbuster releases and indie gems, Microsoft is ensuring gamers of all tastes have something to enjoy this season. Whether you’re a seasoned Xbox player or new to the platform, there’s never been a better time to dive in.