Wolverine: The Ultimate Weapon of Survival Joins Marvel Rivals

Few characters in the Marvel universe boast a backstory as gritty, tragic, and heroic as Wolverine’s. Born as James “Logan” Howlett, this clawed Mutant embodies resilience. Gifted with unyielding regenerative healing and razor-sharp claws, Logan’s powers make him nearly unkillable. Yet, his true story begins in torment, forged by the shadowy Weapon X program. Through brutal experimentation and psychological manipulation, Logan’s humanity was stripped away, leaving behind a savage force of nature designed to destroy.

Despite the scars of his past, Wolverine rose above his trauma, becoming a protector of both Mutants and humanity. Whether it’s fending off apocalyptic threats or shielding the vulnerable, Logan’s moral compass and feral instincts have made him one of Marvel’s most enduring icons.

Now, the stakes are higher than ever. With the Timestream Entanglement wreaking havoc across the multiverse—obliterating entire realities—Logan finds himself fighting battles on multiple fronts. He faces off against the formidable Doom 2099 while aiding displaced Mutants who have found refuge on Krakoa, the mutant sanctuary. In these chaotic times, Wolverine’s unparalleled grit and determination are more crucial than ever.

Marvel fans can now channel that primal rage and unwavering sense of justice with Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Launching December 6th, this new game lets players take control of one of Marvel’s most ferocious heroes. From the depths of his Weapon X origins to his latest multiverse-spanning mission, Wolverine is poised to deliver the action-packed intensity fans expect.

Prepare to unsheathe your claws—this is a battle you won’t want to miss.