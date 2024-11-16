Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Ghostface Slashes into the Action

Just a guy with a knife? Yeah, right. Those might be your famous last words if you underestimate Ghostface, the iconic slasher from the Scream franchise, who’s about to carve his way into the Mortal Kombat 1 roster. Fans can get an early taste of his bloody antics on November 19 through Early Access, with a full release slated for November 26. But there’s a catch: Ghostface comes packaged with the Khaos Reigns Expansion, available in the Bundle or Kollection editions.

The Khaos Reigns Expansion isn’t just about adding new fighters (though that’s certainly a highlight). This DLC takes Liu Kang’s freshly-minted New Era to new heights—or drags it down into unrelenting chaos, thanks to the emergence of the malevolent Titan, Havik. With realms hanging in the balance, Liu Kang must rally champions and even place faith in his enemies to stop Havik from plunging everything into anarchy.

On top of new fighters and havoc-filled narrative twists, Khaos Reigns boasts a brand-new cinematic campaign, promising fans a brutal, visually stunning journey.

Ready to step into the mayhem? Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns now and prepare for a fight where a scream might be your last sound.