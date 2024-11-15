Step Back Into Wrestling History with WWE 2K24’s WCW Pack

If you grew up in the era of the Monday Night Wars, you know it was a time when wrestling fans couldn’t blink without missing something monumental. WWE and WCW duked it out in a weekly showdown of over-the-top action, unforgettable characters, and enough drama to put soap operas to shame. Now, WWE 2K24 is inviting players to relive those glory days with the brand-new WCW Pack, available today.

This is the final DLC for what has already been crowned the highest-rated game in the WWE 2K franchise. The WCW Pack doesn’t just bring nostalgia; it delivers a full-on wrestling time machine, allowing players to take control of iconic legends like Diamond Dallas Page, Mr. Perfect, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger.

Legends in the Spotlight

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP): The Master of the Diamond Cutter

DDP isn’t just a three-time World Heavyweight Champion—he’s a cultural icon in and out of the ring. His explosive charisma, game-changing Diamond Cutter finishing move, and signature “Bang!” taunt defined WCW’s attitude era. Oh, and let’s not forget his transformation into a wellness guru with the legendary DDP Yoga program.

Mr. Perfect: Excellence Personified

A multi-time champion in both WWE and WCW, Mr. Perfect was a wrestling virtuoso. Whether hitting his devastating Perfect Plex or flaunting his effortless athletic feats, he made perfection look, well, perfect. His time in WCW saw him as a key player in the nWo and West Texas Rednecks stables, solidifying his legacy across promotions.

The Great Muta: The Face-Painting, Mist-Spraying Innovator

Before there was globalization in pro wrestling, there was The Great Muta. With his theatrical green mist and high-flying moves like the moonsault, Muta captivated fans worldwide. This WWE Hall of Famer brought his enigmatic persona to WCW, feuding with stars like Lex Luger and Vader, leaving an indelible mark.

Lex Luger: The Total Package

“The Total Package” Lex Luger embodied power, charisma, and an arsenal of iconic moments. Whether delivering his Torture Rack submission or slamming Yokozuna aboard an aircraft carrier, Luger was larger than life. His WCW days included battles against the nWo and membership in the Wolfpac, solidifying his legend as one of the greats.

WWE 2K24 DLC 5 LEX LUGER AND KEVIN NASH

What’s in the WCW Pack?

The WCW Pack isn’t just about the Superstars—it’s loaded with extras to up your game. Each character comes with a custom MyFACTION card and new moves, adding more than 55 new animations to WWE 2K24’s already expansive toolbox. Plus, players can brawl it out in the WCW Fall Brawl WarGames Arena, a surprise inclusion sure to delight long-time fans.

New nWo Wolfpac Content and Locker Codes

Even if you’re not picking up the DLC, WWE 2K24’s MyFACTION mode is keeping things fresh. Starting November 15, players can snag exclusive nWo Wolfpac Persona cards featuring Lex Luger, Hollywood Hogan, Scott Steiner, Mr. Perfect, and Macho Man Randy Savage. Enter locker code “WARGAMES” to unlock goodies like a deluxe Singlet Supreme II pack, Liv Morgan Galaxy Opal free agent card, and 15,000 VC.

Massive Discounts on WWE 2K24

It’s never been a better time to step into the ring. WWE 2K24 is going on sale across platforms:

Xbox : Standard Edition 67% off, Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition 50% off (Nov. 14–Dec. 3).

: Standard Edition 67% off, Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition 50% off (Nov. 14–Dec. 3). PlayStation : Standard Edition 67% off, Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition 50% off (Nov. 22–Dec. 2).

: Standard Edition 67% off, Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition 50% off (Nov. 22–Dec. 2). Steam: Standard Edition 67% off, Deluxe Edition 60% off, Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition 50% off (Nov. 27–Dec. 4).

Whether you’re a diehard wrestling fan or a newcomer looking to explore the legends of WCW, WWE 2K24’s WCW Pack is a can’t-miss experience. Dust off your steel chairs, practice your taunts, and dive into the ultimate squared-circle nostalgia trip.