MTV Documentary Films Brings “I Am Ready, Warden” to 250+ U.S. Law Schools for Free Viewing

MTV Documentary Films is setting a new standard in education and advocacy by offering free access to its Oscar-shortlisted documentary, I Am Ready, Warden, to over 250 law schools across the United States. From January 11-18, law students can stream the thought-provoking film on Projectr, a platform dedicated to showcasing diverse and independent voices through its partnerships with educational institutions and public libraries across North America.

The film, helmed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, delves into the deeply personal story of John Henry Ramirez, a death row inmate in Texas. Ramirez’s journey toward redemption is brought to life through Mundhra’s lens, offering a raw and intimate exploration of the human impact of crime, punishment, and the quest for closure. This powerful documentary, released on Paramount+ in November 2024, has garnered significant acclaim, including nominations for Best Short Documentary at the 2024 Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Cinema Eye Awards.

A Human-Centered Lens on Justice

Director Smriti Mundhra collaborated with journalist Keri Blakinger—whose Pulitzer Prize-finalist New York Times Magazine article, The Dungeons and Dragons Players of Death Row, inspired the film—to gain unprecedented access to the Texas prison system. I Am Ready, Warden is a product of this partnership, shedding light on the multifaceted ripple effects of criminal legal cases.

“Lawyers rarely get a full view of the rippling impacts of criminal legal cases—not only on the defendant and the victim, but on all the people around them,” Mundhra explains. “This film allows rare and intimate access to the real human impact of crime and punishment, encouraging future lawyers to reflect on the role the legal system does—or doesn’t—play in delivering the closure often promised to survivors.”

Accolades and Recognition

The film’s impact is already being recognized in major film circles:

2024 Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Nominee for Best Short Documentary

Austin Film Festival: Winner of Best Documentary Short (Audience Award and Jury Prize)

DOC NYC Short List 2024

Smriti Mundhra: A Visionary Filmmaker

Smriti Mundhra’s name has become synonymous with stories that challenge, provoke, and inspire. Her accolades include an Academy Award nomination for her short documentary St. Louis Superman and three Emmy nominations for her groundbreaking work in both scripted and non-scripted formats. Most recently, she directed Netflix’s hit series The Romantics and Indian Matchmaking, further cementing her reputation as a creative force.

Her ability to weave powerful narratives is evident in I Am Ready, Warden, which is co-produced by Maya Gnyp, Keri Blakinger, Nina Anand Aujla, and Mundhra herself, with Sheila Nevins, Nina L. Diaz, and Liza Burnett Fefferman serving as executive producers.

MTV Documentary Films: A Legacy of Excellence

MTV Documentary Films continues to redefine the documentary landscape. With three Oscar nominations and seven shortlisted projects in under four years, the company has solidified its place as a powerhouse for socially impactful storytelling. Recent projects like The Eternal Memory, Last Flight Home, and The ABCs of Book Banning have garnered critical acclaim and prestigious accolades, from Peabody Awards to Academy Award nominations.

With I Am Ready, Warden, MTV Documentary Films reinforces its mission to amplify underrepresented voices and ignite meaningful conversations. By making the film accessible to law students nationwide, the company is empowering the next generation of legal minds to think critically about the complex realities of the justice system.