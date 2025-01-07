Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis Shine in Gia Coppola’s Upcoming Film ‘The Last Showgirl’

The glitz, grit, and resilience of life on stage take center stage in The Last Showgirl, an evocative new film starring Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis. Directed by Gia Coppola, the film dives into the story of Shelly, a glamorous showgirl portrayed by Anderson, whose 30-year career comes to an abrupt halt when her long-running show closes unexpectedly. With her sequined costumes retired, Shelly faces an uncertain future, forcing her to reimagine life beyond the stage.

Jamie Lee Curtis, an Academy Award winner and Hollywood icon, co-stars as Shelly’s steadfast best friend, bringing her signature brilliance and depth to the role. The cast also features an eclectic mix of talent, including Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd, who round out the narrative with compelling performances.

The film, written by Kate Gersten, is a thoughtful meditation on friendship, reinvention, and the power of self-discovery. Produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey, and Coppola herself, The Last Showgirl seamlessly weaves heartfelt storytelling with dazzling visuals, reflecting the highs and lows of a showbiz life.

Adding an extra layer of star power is an original song, “Beautiful That Way,” performed by pop sensation Miley Cyrus. Co-written by Cyrus, Grammy winner Andrew Watt, and indie darling Lykke Li, the track is poised to become a standout moment in the film, capturing its themes of resilience and transformation.

With its powerhouse cast, a visionary director, and a soundtrack featuring some of today’s most dynamic music creators, The Last Showgirl promises to be a cinematic celebration of life’s ability to sparkle even in the face of uncertainty.

Mark your calendars—The Last Showgirl debuts in theaters nationwide on January 10.