Netflix Snags 11817: A Claustrophobic Sci-Fi Horror Thrill Ride in the Making

Netflix is diving headfirst into the world of sci-fi horror with its latest acquisition, 11817, and it sounds like the kind of movie that will have you double-checking your locks and rationing snacks. Helmed by Louis Leterrier—known for his eclectic filmography, from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to the high-octane Fast X—this upcoming thriller promises a claustrophobic experience packed with suspense and mystery.

So, what’s the premise of 11817? Imagine a family of four waking up to find their home sealed tight, with no way out and dwindling supplies. As if that weren’t nerve-wracking enough, there’s a shadowy threat looming just outside, keeping them imprisoned. Think Room meets A Quiet Place, with a heavy dose of sci-fi unease.

The cast lineup already has cinephiles buzzing. Greta Lee, fresh off her acclaimed performance in Past Lives, and Wagner Moura, best known for his gripping role in Narcos, will take center stage. Their involvement hints that 11817 won’t just be about scares but also a showcase of raw, emotional performances.

Leterrier has teamed up with writer Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying) to bring this high-concept story to life. The duo is aiming for a genre-defying thriller that keeps audiences hooked with relatable characters and emotional stakes—not just creepy visuals and jump scares. Leterrier, who has proven he can handle both intimate narratives and big-budget spectacles, seems primed to deliver something special.

Currently in pre-production, 11817 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s already shaping up to be a must-watch. With Netflix’s backing and Leterrier’s knack for crafting immersive, visually stunning worlds, this film could be the next big thing in sci-fi horror.

Stay tuned, because if 11817 lives up to its promise, it might just redefine the way we think about home—turning it from a sanctuary into a source of dread. Get ready to lock your doors, movie lovers. This one’s going to be intense.