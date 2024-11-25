Odd Mob & DJ Seinfeld Remix Sofi Tukker’s “Bread”

Australian producer and DJ Odd Mob, and Swedish DJ and producer DJ Seinfeld each take a unique turn remixing Sofi Tukker’s irresistible track “Bread.” Both remixes dropped today.

“Bread” is the title track from Sofi Tukker’s latest acclaimed album, which Billboard called “a must devour,” and Cosmopolitan raved is “as dance-y as it is deep.” In addition to being a symbol of abundance, energy, sensuality and community, Bread is an acronym for “Be Really Energetic And Dance.” It’s an invitation for a shared experience to “break bread” through musical connection.

Odd Mob commented on his “Bread” remix saying,” It was good fun to add a darker touch to such a fun and unique tune.” Sofi Tukker said, “We’ve been playing tons of Odd Mob music in our DJ sets for years and we’re super excited to release this version of ‘Bread’ from him. We’ve been playing it out for a while and it hits really hard; it’s great for DJs.”

Additionally, the band comment on the DJ Seinfeld remix saying, “We love this guy and we’re huge fans of his. He took it to a super interesting 90s rave place and re-imagined it in a way we wouldn’t have thought of. It’s also been crushing in our DJ sets, honored to have a remix from him.”

The “Bread” remixes come on the heels of Sofi Tukker wrapping a hugely successful North American headline tour. Praise of their live shows included Sweety High declaring their “global sound… feels destined to take over the world,” while mxdwn said it was “a concert fans won’t ever forget.” The band are off to conquer Europe for the remainder of November and early December supporting Kygo (see below for all tour dates).

A sonic pleasure dome of dance-laden bangers, Bread blends house, Brazilian funk, drum and bass, bossa nova, pop, Portuguese poetry, and, most crucially—fun. Special guests on the album include Kah-Lo, MC Bola and Channel Tres. Highlights include “Throw Some Ass,” which has racked up 21 million streams, “Woof,” “Hey Homie” and “Spiral,” with the music video co-starring Heidi Klum.