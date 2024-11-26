Premiere: 37 Houses “It’s A Lie” Music Video

37 Houses’ “It’s A Lie” is a candid exploration of love, regret, and personal growth, wrapped in a melody that feels both relatable and raw. Opening with the straightforward line, “It’s a lie, nothing to be done about it,” the song sets a confessional tone from the start. Its no-frills honesty invites listeners to connect with the imperfect, messy parts of life without leaning into melodrama, creating an emotional authenticity that resonates deeply.

As the track unfolds, it skillfully balances doubt with self-reflection. The lyrics express regret while also embracing accountability and the possibility of growth. This duality makes the song not just a lament but a journey—one that reflects the missteps, lessons, and opportunities for change that shape all of us.

The accompanying video, with its cinematic simplicity, mirrors this introspective tone. Minimalist settings and understated visuals allow the emotions and vocals to take center stage, amplifying the song’s impact without distraction.

37 Houses, founded in San Francisco in 2021, is the creative project of guitarist Jeremy Rosenblum, who uses music to process the emotions of being an imperfect human in an imperfect marriage. Singer Erin Sydney brings his lyrics to life with her powerful, evocative vocals, infusing them with warmth and relatability. Together, they craft a sound that beautifully captures the vulnerability, flaws, and deep connections that make relationships so uniquely human.

37 Houses is available on deluxe 2xLP and digital. Vinyl pre-orders are available here.

