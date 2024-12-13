Offset Drops Hypnotic New Single “Swing My Way”

Offset is back with a birthday treat that’s impossible to ignore. The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum phenom just dropped his new single, Swing My Way, via Motown Records, and it’s pure hypnotic fire. The track arrives with a lavishly edgy music video directed by Kid Art, co-starring the jaw-dropping supermodel Anok Yai. Offset’s always been a man of many hats — rapper, songwriter, actor, fashion icon — and this latest release proves he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Swing My Way lands right after Offset’s unexpected collab with Juice WRLD on Celebration, a standout from the late legend’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. But Offset isn’t just owning the music world this season; he’s giving back to his community, too. On December 16, he’ll host the Nouveau Winter Wonderland Experience at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Teaming up with Nouveau Bar owner Ebony Austin, Offset plans to make the holidays brighter for over 2,500 Atlanta families. We’re talking toys, electronics, even rent and utility bill assistance — all while setting families up with financial stability tools for the new year.

Back to the music, Swing My Way is a signature Offset flex. His razor-sharp flow and wild adlibs ride effortlessly over a groove from producer Turbo, whose work with Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby already speaks for itself. With its chiming keys and deep, chest-rattling bass, Offset sets the tone: “Baby, I’m not one of them / I’m really one of the ones.” Point made.

And then there’s the video. Kid Art, known for crafting visuals for Future, Dipset, and Drake, delivers a cinematic masterpiece. Shot in Brooklyn and Miami, it’s a gritty-meets-glam fever dream with Offset and Yai serving high-fashion power couple vibes. It’s a fitting visual for Offset, who’s no stranger to the style world. Just this September, he kicked off New York Fashion Week alongside Anna Wintour as a CFDA ambassador. He also walked the runway for Luar and Melitta Baumeister, proving once again that his influence goes far beyond the mic.

With Swing My Way, Offset isn’t just making music — he’s making statements. And if this is how he’s ringing in his birthday, we can’t wait to see what’s next.