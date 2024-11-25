OneRepublic Releases New Single “Hurt” Featuring Jelly Roll

November 25, 2024
Gail Johnson
GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic, released their new single, “Hurt with Jelly Roll”. The original version of the song first appeared on OneRepublic’s latest album Artificial Paradise, released earlier this year.

Alongside the track, the band also released their new music video for the song. The video was directed by Isaac Rentz, who also directed the videos for “I Ain’t Worried” and “Sink or Swim”. “Hurt” made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The band most recently announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour earlier this week. Kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now. For full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/.

‘Escape To Europe’ 2025 UK/EU Tour:

18-Sep               Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

20-Sep               UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21-Sep               UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

23-Sep               UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24-Sep               UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

26-Sep               UK, London, The O2

28-Sep               Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29-Sep               Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

1-Oct                 Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

2-Oct                 Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena

4-Oct                 Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena

5-Oct                 Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena

7-Oct                 France, Paris, Accor Arena

8-Oct                 Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10-Oct                Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena

11-Oct                Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum

30-Oct                Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena

31-Oct                Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

1-Nov                Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena

4-Nov                Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga

5-Nov                Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

7-Nov                Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

9-Nov                Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle

10-Nov              Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion

11-Nov              Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle

14-Nov              Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

16-Nov              Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena


