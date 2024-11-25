Goose Make Madison Square Garden Debut At Soulshine Hurricane Relief Benefit

For the first time in their 10-year history, Goose ascended to the legendary stage of Madison Square Garden, thrilling a sold-out crowd during the Soulshine benefit concert — a collaborative effort to support Western North Carolina’s relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Spearheaded by headlining act Dave Matthews Band, the evening also featured electrifying full-band performances from Warren Haynes Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. A star-studded roster of special guests, including Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Trombone Shorty, and Joe Russo, joined the celebration, exemplifying the jam community’s collective spirit and sense of purpose.

Following a two-song acoustic performance by Dave Matthews and Warren Haynes, Goose took the stage to thunderous applause, launching into an electrifying rendition of “Arcadia,” a fan-favorite from their debut album Moon Cabin. The energy in the room was palpable as the band delivered a tight rendition that elicited a roaring ovation from the capacity crowd.

The celebratory atmosphere deepened as Goose welcomed pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph for a soulful, soaring rendition of “Give It Time.” Randolph’s evocative solo elevated the moment into something extraordinary — a sublime meeting of musical worlds. Sharing his newfound admiration for Goose in the weeks leading up to the event, Randolph documented his excitement on social media.

The momentum continued as guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks joined Goose for a searing take on their breakout single, “Hungersite.” Trucks, known for his incendiary slide guitar wizardry, commanded the stage with a solo, melding seamlessly into Goose’s groove.

The magic reached new heights when Susan Tedeschi stepped onto the stage with Trucks and Goose for a soulful rendition of The Band’s “Don’t Do It,” with Tedeschi and Rick Mitarotonda trading stunning vocal harmonies. Dave Matthews then joined Goose for a poignant cover of Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is.” Matthews and Mitarotonda shared vocal duties while Peter Anspach delivered a high-energy keyboard solo so riveting it inspired Matthews to dance along. With the entire Garden on its feet, the brilliance of the performance lit up the iconic venue, embodied in the smiling faces of the band and audience alike.

Following Goose’s dynamic set, full-band performances by Warren Haynes Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats were interspersed with several memorable acoustic performances, including Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ heartfelt duet, a stirring collaboration between Dave Matthews and Tedeschi, and a soulful trio featuring Matthews, Warren Haynes, and Trucks.

The evening culminated in a celebratory high-octane set by Dave Matthews Band, closing with an unforgettable encore of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” featuring all the night’s performers. This powerful finale embodied the unity and shared ethos of artists and fans alike, capping off an extraordinary event.

With its roots in musical exploration, a devotion to craftsmanship, and the steadfast support of a loyal fan base, Goose’s Madison Square Garden debut marks another pivotal moment in their meteoric rise.

Next month, Goose heads to Charleston, SC, for their annual two-night “Goosemas” celebration followed by a two-night New Year’s Eve run at Austin, TX’s Moody Center to close out 2024. Tickets for all remaining 2024 shows are available now, with live streams accessible through nugs.net. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit goosetheband.com.