Prepare for an Audience with the Divine: Okami and Kunitsu-Gami Bundle Arrives

Capcom made waves at The Game Awards 2024 with the announcement of an Okami sequel, a revelation that had fans buzzing. To celebrate, they’ve dropped an enticing bundle pairing Okami HD with Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the nominee for Best Sim/Strategy Game at this year’s awards. Available starting today on Steam, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, the bundle hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms in just a few days. Offering a limited-time discount, this collection invites players into the captivating world of Japanese-inspired artistry, where vivid landscapes and rich storytelling await.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Capcom has also released a free title update for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, adding fresh content to the game’s already intricate blend of action and strategy. This update introduces new speedrun missions for select boss battles, rewarding skilled players with Mazo Talismans upon completion. New Game+ now provides detailed results tracking, while additional display options and camera configurations ensure smoother gameplay. Plus, the patch includes fixes for known issues, enhancing the experience for all.

For fans eager to learn more about the Okami sequel, Capcom promises updates in the future. Meanwhile, players can dive into the newly bundled adventures or revisit the mystical Kunitsu-Gami to experience the enhancements firsthand.

The World of Kunitsu-Gami: A Dive into Folkloric Elegance

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess offers a journey into the enchanting yet perilous Mt. Kafuku, a setting steeped in Japanese folklore. Once teeming with life, the mountain is now shrouded in an ominous Seethe, a corruption threatening its serene beauty. Players step into the role of Soh, a guardian tasked with protecting Maiden Yoshiro, whose sacred kagura dances hold the power to purify the defilement.

Combining strategic gameplay with elegant combat, Path of the Goddess invites players to sway and slash their way to salvation through stunningly crafted environments. With its unique fusion of storytelling and action, it’s no surprise the game earned its place as a nominee at The Game Awards.

As excitement builds for Okami’s next chapter, the Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle is the perfect way to celebrate Capcom’s commitment to breathtaking narratives and innovative gameplay. Don’t miss your chance to experience these unforgettable titles. For more information, check out the official Capcom website and follow their updates on social media.