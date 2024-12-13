Civilization VII’s Stunning Opening Cinematic Premieres at The Game Awards 2024

2K and Firaxis Games made waves at The Game Awards 2024 with the unveiling of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII’s opening cinematic. The event treated attendees to an unforgettable experience, pairing the cinematic debut with a breathtaking live orchestral performance. The music, composed by none other than GRAMMY® award-winner Christopher Tin, set the stage for a momentous showcase.

Narrated by the unmistakable Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars), the cinematic takes viewers on a sweeping journey through history. It begins with a lone farmer discovering a rusted saber buried in the soil—a seemingly ordinary find that reveals an extraordinary story. As the saber passes through the hands of different cultures and across eras, the game’s central theme emerges: history is a tapestry woven layer by layer. For those eager to dive deeper, the full uncut cinematic is already online for your viewing pleasure.

But that’s not all. Firaxis also unveiled the game’s main theme, Live Gloriously, composed by Christopher Tin. Tin describes his creation as an exploration of humanity’s timeless ideals: “With Live Gloriously, I wanted to capture universal themes of hope, heroism, and mortality that have resonated across history. The piece incorporates texts from The Iliad, Beowulf, Popol Vuh, and Ramayana, creating a rich and emotional connection to the story of humanity.”

Mark your calendars—Sid Meier’s Civilization VII arrives on February 11, 2025. It’s set to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Mac and Linux gamers can also join the action through Steam. With a legacy as storied as the civilizations it brings to life, this next chapter in the series promises to be nothing short of legendary.