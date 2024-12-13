Chernobylite Complete Edition Now Available on Nintendo Switch

The Farm 51 and Untold Tales have teamed up to deliver Chernobylite Complete Edition to the Nintendo Switch, and it’s out now. To celebrate the launch, a new live-action trailer has dropped, offering an extended glimpse of the game’s eerie world and showcasing how it plays on the Switch.

Set in the haunting wastelands of Chornobyl’s Exclusion Zone, Chernobylite is a science fiction survival horror RPG that merges gripping storytelling with challenging gameplay. Players step into the shoes of Igor, a physicist and former employee of the infamous Chornobyl Power Plant. Decades after the catastrophic nuclear meltdown, Igor returns to Pripyat to unravel the mystery of his fiancée’s disappearance. Survival here isn’t just about battling mutated horrors and armed scavengers—every decision you make shapes the narrative in this tale of obsession, conspiracy, and survival.

Two Editions, Infinite Tension

Chernobylite Complete Edition offers the full base game alongside all updates to date, including fresh story missions, new locations, weapons, game modes, and more. It’s a definitive experience for those eager to explore the hauntingly recreated Exclusion Zone.

Looking ahead to Early 2025, Chernobylite Premium Edition will take things up a notch with extra digital goodies. This edition will include the full content of the Complete Edition plus a digital artbook, official soundtrack, and two cosmetic DLC packs—Seasoned Scavenger and Irradiated Hideout.

Features Worth Losing Sleep Over

The dark, immersive world of Chernobylite offers players a blend of base building, resource management, and intense combat. Here’s what you can expect:

Base Building & Crafting

Build and customize your base to suit your team’s needs. From crafting powerful gadgets to upgrading your gear, you’ll be preparing for everything the Zone throws at you.

Resource & Team Management

Recruit skilled companions to assist in missions, from resource gathering to scouting and combat. Balancing morale and making difficult decisions will shape their loyalty—and your fate.

Stealth, Survival & Combat

Every day is a test of endurance. Supplies dwindle, dangers grow, and the choice to sneak or fight could mean life or death. Survive the Zone’s horrors and return to base to regroup and prepare for what’s next.

Non-Linear Storytelling

Your choices ripple through the narrative, leading to unique outcomes every time you play. Who you trust, how you manage resources, and which battles you fight all contribute to a deeply personalized experience.

Whether you’re a fan of survival horror or an RPG enthusiast looking for an emotionally charged adventure, Chernobylite promises a one-of-a-kind journey. With its debut on the Switch, it’s never been easier to explore the Zone on the go. Will you uncover its secrets—or become one of its many victims?