The Iron Throne Beckons: Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Takes You on a New RPG Journey

The winds of Westeros are stirring once more, and this time, they’re bringing a brand-new way to experience the world of Game of Thrones. Netmarble and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have teamed up to unveil Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, an action-adventure RPG that promises to carve a fresh path through George R.R. Martin’s treacherous and captivating universe.

Debuted during The Game Awards last night, the game is already sparking conversations across the Seven Kingdoms (and beyond). While it’s initially set to launch on mobile in 2025, other platforms might eventually join the fray.

Set during the bloody and betrayal-ridden timeline of season four from HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe-decorated Game of Thrones series, Kingsroad introduces players to an original narrative. You’ll step into the boots of a fresh-faced protagonist—a new heir to House Tyre, a lesser-known noble family in the North. And, as is tradition in Westeros, “lesser-known” doesn’t mean “less chaotic.” Political backstabbing, existential threats from the frosty reaches beyond the Wall, and a quest to secure your legacy are just the beginning.

Customize, Choose, Conquer

Players can create their own character with a deep customization system and align with one of three classes: the battle-hardened Sellsword, the noble Knight, or the shadowy Assassin. Each class offers a distinct combat style to master, as you navigate a Westeros alive with intrigue, danger, and the occasional dragon sighting.

The titular Kingsroad—essentially the lifeblood of the continent—becomes your proving ground. Whether you’re cutting down bandits, charming your way through political minefields, or plotting revenge against your rivals, this journey demands grit, strategy, and just a touch of ruthlessness.

A World Ripe for Exploration

“The world of Game of Thrones is rich with untold stories and adventures,” said Netmarble CEO Young-sig Kwon, adding that the development team is thrilled to offer fans an entirely new way to experience Westeros.

Slated to release across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East in 2025, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad seems poised to bring the intensity of the Iron Throne’s power struggles to fans’ screens. Asia’s release details will follow next year, but for now, fans everywhere can sharpen their blades and start plotting their ascension to greatness.

With Kingsroad, it’s clear: in the world of Game of Thrones, the game never ends—it simply takes on new forms.