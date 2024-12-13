Mafia: The Old Country Promises A New Chapter in Organized Crime Gaming

Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime.

The Mafia franchise is returning to its roots with an all-new narrative set in the unforgiving criminal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Unveiled during The Game Awards, Mafia: The Old Country marks a fresh chapter in the storied series, inviting players into a harrowing tale of loyalty, ambition, and betrayal. Fans of the acclaimed franchise can now wishlist the game ahead of its Summer 2025 release.

2K and Hangar 13 have doubled down on their commitment to cinematic storytelling with The Old Country, a linear, narrative-driven experience designed for players seeking immersion in a gripping, atmospheric world. Built on a foundation of stunning visuals and authentic historical detail, the game plunges players into the origins of organized crime. High-stakes stealth and visceral gunplay complement the tense and brutal narrative, creating a uniquely grounded gameplay experience.

The centerpiece of this journey is Enzo, a protagonist whose gritty backstory sets the tone for the era. A survivor of Sicily’s sulfur mines, Enzo’s rise through the ranks of Don Torrisi’s crime family is both a personal quest and a reflection of the harsh realities of the time. Set against a backdrop of murderous vendettas and evolving criminal enterprises, his story is one of sacrifice, resilience, and ruthless ambition.

Players will navigate this world armed with period-appropriate tools of survival—stiletto blades, lupara shotguns, and early motorcars—all while adhering to the Torrisi family’s unyielding code of honor. As Enzo learns, the price of family loyalty is steep: Family Takes Sacrifice.

Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13, framed the project as a return to the series’ core themes. “Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime,” he said. “Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”

Since its debut in 2002, the Mafia series has become synonymous with compelling narratives and immersive depictions of the criminal underworld, with over 35 million copies sold across its lifetime. With The Old Country, Hangar 13 aims to reinforce that legacy while setting a new benchmark for storytelling within the franchise.

As fans await its release, Mafia: The Old Country promises to deliver a rich blend of historical intrigue and gripping gameplay that explores the foundations of organized crime like never before.