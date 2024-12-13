Den of Wolves: Payday Meets Cyberpunk in 10 Chambers’ Bold New Heist Game

Swedish developer 10 Chambers, known for Payday and GTFO, unveiled the first gameplay trailer for their next big project, Den of Wolves, at The Game Awards 2024. This 4-player cooperative FPS reinvents the heist genre with a futuristic twist, blending stealth, action, and neural hacking in a dystopian setting.

The game is set in Midway City, a sprawling corporate-controlled metropolis built on the Midway Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. Originally established to protect vital systems after AI-driven cyberattacks nearly collapsed the global economy, the city has devolved into a corporate dystopia. Players will navigate its oppressive environments, starting with the vertical Promise District, where wealth and status rise above the decaying slums below.

With its rich world-building, distinct districts, and dynamic heist mechanics, Den of Wolves aims to redefine the genre. The release will begin with Steam Early Access when the game is ready, staying true to 10 Chambers’ commitment to quality over rushed launches.