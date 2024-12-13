Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Finally Comes to PC in January

At this year’s Game Awards, Square Enix delivered the news PC players have been waiting for—Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is officially heading to PC on January 23, 2025. Pre-orders are live now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, giving fans the chance to snag some enticing bonuses and discounts before launch.

This PC version isn’t just a simple port; Square Enix is pulling out all the stops to ensure it takes full advantage of the platform.

Shiny New Features for PC

The developers are bringing some serious upgrades to the PC release:

Enhanced Lighting

Lighting has been revamped for the PC version, with improved rendering making the world and cutscenes even more stunning.

Boosted Framerate and Resolution

With NVIDIA DLSS support in the mix, expect smoother framerates and upscaled image quality. Variable refresh rate (VRR) is also supported for buttery-smooth visuals.

Improved Textures and Detail

Want higher-quality graphics? You’ve got them. The level of detail (LoD) settings for backgrounds and texture density are fully adjustable, letting players crank up the fidelity to suit their rig.

Expanded Controller and Input Support

PC players can enjoy seamless compatibility with the DualSense® controller, recreating the same tactile experience as the PS5. Of course, keyboard and mouse support are also here, along with fully customizable controls.

Steam Deck Playability

Yes, the game is planned to be playable on Steam Deck, so you can take your quest to hunt down Sephiroth on the go.

Pre-Order Goodies and Editions

If you’re thinking of jumping in early, Square Enix has sweetened the deal with up to 30% off during the pre-order period and some exclusive goodies:

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Shinra Bangle Mk: II

Midgar Bangle Mk: II

Plus, anyone who grabs the game for PC will get the Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia for an extra dose of flair.

Here’s the breakdown of editions available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $48.99 (limited time)

– $48.99 (limited time) Digital Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (includes digital mini-soundtrack, artbook, and DLC items like the Magic Pot Summoning Materia and more)

– $62.99 (includes digital mini-soundtrack, artbook, and DLC items like the Magic Pot Summoning Materia and more) Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack – $69.99 (includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Rebirth)

– $69.99 (includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Rebirth) Digital Deluxe Twin Pack – $89.99 (Twin Pack + all Deluxe Edition extras)

A Legacy of Excellence

This announcement caps off a spectacular year for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game snagged USA Today’s Game of the Year title and won Best Score and Music at The Game Awards 2024, where it was also nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best RPG, Best Performance (for Briana White as Aerith), and Best Audio Design.

What Awaits in Rebirth

Picking up where Final Fantasy VII Remake left off, Rebirth takes Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII beyond the confines of Midgar into a richly realized world. The gang’s mission? To stop Sephiroth, the enigmatic villain hellbent on ruling the planet. Along the way, they team up with colorful allies like the feisty Yuffie and the snarky Cait Sith, delivering a mix of high-stakes drama, jaw-dropping set pieces, and unforgettable character moments.

If Remake was any indication—selling over 7 million copies and breaking digital sales records—Rebirth is poised to be an even bigger phenomenon.

Mark your calendars for January 23, 2025, and get ready to see what the PC version has in store. Whether you’re revisiting this iconic story or diving in for the first time, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to be nothing short of spectacular.