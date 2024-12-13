Lost Skies Unveils Island Creator: Build Your Own Floating Paradise

Bossa Games and Humble Games are excited to announce the release of the free Island Creator for Lost Skies, the open-world cooperative PvE survival adventure that has players exploring breathtaking worlds of floating islands. The Island Creator brings unparalleled creativity to the skies, allowing adventurers to design, test, and refine their masterpiece. Become an architect of your own floating world in a sky full of possibilities in the Island Creator now.

Unleash Your Creativity in the Island Creator:

Geographic Mastery: Sculpt your island’s terrain with tools to create mountains, caves, and more.

Sculpt your island’s terrain with tools to create mountains, caves, and more. Populate Your World: Add plants, fog, ancient technology, ruins, and puzzles for a unique experience.

Add plants, fog, ancient technology, ruins, and puzzles for a unique experience. Instant Testing: Jump into your island to explore and playtest your level as you build.

Jump into your island to explore and playtest your level as you build. Steam Workshop Support: Upload your creations to the Steam Workshop and let other players download and explore your islands.

In Lost Skies, adventure knows no bounds as you and your friends traverse a vast world of floating islands filled with mystery and danger. Collect and craft resources to customize and upgrade your Skyship, transforming it from a functional base into a formidable warship. Master the grappling hook to navigate and interact with the environment, explore ancient ruins, solve puzzles, and team up with friends to battle giant ancient Heralds that roam the skies.

Eager island adventurers can chart their course by wishlisting Lost Skies on Steam and can dive into the Island Creator now.