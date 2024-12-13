The Game Awards: Double Dragon Roars Back to Life in the Modern Era

Double Dragon Revive reveals its launch date and opens its Digital Pre-orders with a new trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024

Arc System Works Co., Ltd. announced that digital pre-orders for Double Dragon Revive are open today. The game will be launching on october 23th 2025 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.



Experience a modern belt-scroll action masterpiece from Arc System Works!

Digital pre-orders are now open on the stores for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XboxOne, Xbox Series X|S & Steam platforms.



In addition to securing the Standard or Deluxe edition of the game, players who pre-order receive the exclusive bonus game Double Dragon Dodge Ball. Pre-order now from the store for the platform of your choice, listed on the official website!