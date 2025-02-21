Rich the Kid and Kodak Black Team Up for New Spitfire Single “Rain/Snow”

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rapper Rich the Kid has dropped his fiery new single, “Rain/Snow,” featuring fellow Haitian rap sensation Kodak Black today. Shot in Miami’s vibrant Little Haiti neighborhood, the track marks a return to the artists’ Haitian roots, bringing fans a raw and unfiltered celebration of their shared heritage.

The single has already sparked significant excitement across social media, with fans eagerly awaiting its release today. Known for his distinctive sound and energetic style, Rich the Kid delivers a high-energy anthem on “Rain/Snow,” while Kodak Black’s unique flow adds another layer, making it an undeniable fan favorite. The collaboration showcases the chemistry between the two artists, who bring their unique Haitian influences to the track, blending a mix of fun lyricism with an undeniable rhythmic groove.

This release follows Rich the Kid’s first-ever GRAMMY nomination for his role in the hit collaboration “Carnival” alongside Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Playboi Carti during the 2025 GRAMMY Awards season. Building on the momentum from his recent recognition, Rich is preparing for an even bigger year, as “Rain/Sleep” marks the first single off his highly anticipated Latin fusion project, set for release this Spring through Rimas Music.