Toro y Moi Features Kenny Beats on New Single

In the midst of his North American tour with Panda Bear, Toro y Moi shares his new single “Daria” featuring Kenny Beats. Originally featured on the Japan-only physical edition of his most recent Hole Erth, the song that was born from that album’s sessions and marks the first official collaboration between Toro y Moi and Kenny Beats following Toro y Moi’s appearance on Beats’ freestyle show The Cave in 2022.

Speaking on the new single Chaz shares, “Last summer we made some beats with Kenny. Hope you like :)”. Available on all streaming services globally for the first time now, the song is a natural complement to the world Chaz Bear constructed across Hole Erth. Alongside this latest offering, Chaz announces the release of a physical edition of the fan-favorite album Soul Trash on February 28th. Available now for pre-order, this serves as the first pressing on vinyl since its release in 2019.

The album is Chaz Bear’s eighth full-length studio record as Toro y Moi and is the genre shapeshifter’s most unexpected and bold move to date, with Bear diving headlong into rap-rock, Soundcloud rap and Y2K emo. The album blitzes anthemic pop-punk next to autotuned, melancholic rap – two genres that inform one another now more than ever before — and packs in the most features ever on a Toro y Moi album with contributions from Kevin Abstract, Benjamin Gibbard, Don Toliver, Porches, Kenny Mason and more.

Recorded in the span of a few months across late 2023 and early 2024, Hole Erth’s features built naturally over that short span, with Bear simply reaching out to long-time friends. The sum of Hole Erth’s parts is massive, and demonstrates Bear’s deft abilities as a producer, especially in hip-hop; his role in the culture has long been solidified from previous collaborations with some of rap’s biggest trailblazers. It’s a daring left turn for Bear, but the feel is effortless, the make-it-look-easy of a master at work. All told, Bear pushes himself into new sonic ground for the TyM oeuvre while embracing the project’s celebrated, well-known electronic beginnings. Hole Erth is brand new, but somehow perfectly at home.

Toro y Moi Upcoming Live Dates

* = support from Nourished by Time

^ = support from Kassie Krut

+ = support from Jianbo

# = support from Miso Extra

2/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

2/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

2/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

2/16 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

2/17 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

2/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

2/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

2/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

3/5 – London, UK @ KOKO + (w/o Panda Bear)

3/6 – Paris, FR @ Élysée-Montmartre # (w/o Panda Bear)

5/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

5/10 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

5/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

5/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

5/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

5/16 – Denver, CO @ The Filmore ^

5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party