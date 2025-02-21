Japanese Breakfast Shares “Mega Circuit” Music Video & Expands 2025 Tour Dates

Japanese Breakfast shares “Mega Circuit,” the fierce new single from her recently announced new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), due March 21st on Dead Oceans. The song arrives with a visual created by Michelle Zauner and frequent collaborator Adam Kolodny.

“‘Mega Circuit’ was one of the first songs I wrote, intent on making a creepier, more guitar driven record,” Zauner explains. “The song is sort of an examination of contemporary masculinity, and explores a conflicted desire to embrace a generation that in the absence of positive role models has found refuge in violence and bigotry. We had the legendary Jim Keltner—who’s played on everything from ‘These Days,’ to ‘Here You Come Again’ to ‘Dream Weaver’—come in and play the fiercest shuffle you’ve ever heard.”

Japanese Breakfast is also expanding her tour in support of For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) with recently announced shows in Seattle, WA and Madison, WI as well as additional dates in Brooklyn, NY and Bristol, UK. The tour kicks off with a performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA and continues with headline shows across North America and Europe this year. The Melancholy Tour is the band’s first tour in three years, following the Jubilee Tour in 2022. All tour dates can be found below and tickets are on-sale now via japanesebreakfast.rocks.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates

Apr 12 & 19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Apr 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater (ACL Live) *

Apr 24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

Apr 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

Apr 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 1 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

May 2 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed * – SOLD OUT

May 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 5 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * – SOLD OUT

May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * – SOLD OUT

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jun 24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Jun 25 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

Jun 26 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Jun 29 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

Jun 30 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

Jul 1 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Jul 3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jul 4-6 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025

Jul 5 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Jul 8 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

July 10-12 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

Aug 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

Aug 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

Aug 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * – SOLD OUT

Aug 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater *

Sep 2 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *

Sep 3 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *

Sep 6 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

Sep 9 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *

Sep 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

* w/ Ginger Root