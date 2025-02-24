Coley Kennedy Releases Solo Debut ‘Neptune Blue’

Coley Kennedy, known for his work with the bands Welcome to Ashley, Black Vincent, and The Buddies, brings you his solo debut Neptune Blue.

Neptune Blue collects seven Coley originals and a cover of “Don’t Let Your Hunger Die” by Justin Collins (Justin and the Cosmics) and continues his path of producing stylish post-punk, this time with an emphasis on 80’s synth pop and new wave. The album features contributions from Welcome to Ashley’s Pete Javier, Scott Collins (The Smoking Flowers), Marie Vavro, Larry Roy Sumner Jr., and Jennifer Kennedy.

Neptune Blue opens with the title track and it is apparent from the the decidedly synthetic intro that Kennedy is trading in most Americana influences that informed his early work for British synth-pop and post-punk. “Neptune Blue” has an austere chill that recalls the early work of Human League, OMD, and Gary Numan.

<a href="https://coleykennedy.bandcamp.com/album/neptune-blue">Neptune Blue by Coley Kennedy</a>

“Can’t Let Go” does add hints of American Glam Rock and Cow-Punk (Wall of Voodoo, especially) but the U.K. still holds some sway. “Waiting For the Light” is sparse and spectral while first single “(We Are) Born to Lose” is a dead ringer for mid-period Psychedelic Furs (not a knock, at all, as it ranks with some of that band’s second-tier singles and has hooks and style for miles).

“I Know It’s Right (Ride On)” channels 90’s Brit-Pop (with just some hints of 80’s techno-pop), especially Suede and Pulp (and the solo work of Pulp and Long Pigs’ guitarist Richard Hawley), while the piano-led “Sebastian & Jane” is a real stunner in the spirit of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.”

Neptune Blue winds down with the Blur-style ballad “I Will See You Again” (Larry Roy Sumner Jr.’s sax parts are stunning) and closes with the Justin & The Cosmics cover “Don’t Let Your Hunger Die.” Comparing the two versions side by side, Kennedy adds some Vince Clark (Depeche Mode, Yaz) influenced electronics and a more somber vocal which is a contrast to Justin & The Cosmics’ more “roots rock” instrumentation and upbeat singing, which is very reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp.