Role Model Launches Sold-Out Tour & Drops Music Video for “Sally, when the Wine Runs Out”

Role Model will kick off the North American leg of the No Place Like Tour world tour in Phoenix at The Van Buren. The headline run includes shows at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (March 15) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 1 & 2). Debbii Dawson is supporting on all dates except Denver. See below for itinerary or visit https://RoleModel.lnk.to/NPLTour.

Following the tour – which has sold over 90,000 tickets worldwide – Role Model will play numerous festivals, including The Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Hinterland. He’ll also join Gracie Abrams on the summer 2025 North American leg of The Secret of Us tour. After releasing Kansas Anymore in summer 2024 and supporting Abrams on her sold-out fall tour, Role Model found many new fans and has seen explosive growth on social media, gaining millions of new followers.

Last Friday, Role Model released the official video for “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – the lead single from Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), the deluxe edition of his new album. With his headphones in, Role Model dances his way through the Beverly Center (a Los Angeles mall), performing the infectious track and drawing a mix of reactions from shoppers. View the video, co-directed by Neema Sadeghi and Role Model.

Role Model The No Place Like Tour World Tour

North American Leg

February 2025

24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren + SOLD OUT

27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

March 2025

2 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater + SOLD OUT

4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

5 – Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor + SOLD OUT

7 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+ SOLD OUT

8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works + SOLD OUT

9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + SOLD OUT

12 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + SOLD OUT

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount + SOLD OUT

16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

18 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS + SOLD OUT

19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY + SOLD OUT

20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone + SOLD OUT

23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre + SOLD OUT

25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee + SOLD OUT

26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center + SOLD OUT

April 2025

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern + SOLD OUT

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern + SOLD OUT

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater + SOLD OUT

5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom + SOLD OUT

6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + SOLD OUT

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom + SOLD OUT

8 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom + SOLD OUT

10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + SOLD OUT

+ Debbii Dawson supporting

Festivals

6/6 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball

6/15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

8/2 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival