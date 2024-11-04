RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo: A Bold New Collaboration from NACON and Wicked Cushions, Available Only at GameStop

If you’re on the hunt for a killer audio setup with an edge, the new RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo from NACON and Wicked Cushions is here to make some serious noise. NACON—known for its premium line of gaming gear and the force behind the RIG audio brand—has teamed up with Wicked Cushions for a limited edition dual-mode wireless headset that’s dripping in style and comfort. Launching exclusively at GameStop, the RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo doesn’t just sound good; it’s designed to look and feel like the ultimate weapon for all-day gaming.

This special edition Acid Camo headset takes the RIG 600 PRO Series to the next level, combining Wicked Cushions’ premium comfort with RIG’s top-notch audio quality. The headset features Wicked Cushion’s game-changing WC PadZ ear cushions, crafted specifically for this model. These custom ear cushions bring a layer of luxury, packing dense memory foam with sports fabric lining and PU leather patterned in the bold acid camo design. It’s a standout look that promises comfort and style while letting you dive into the game without fatigue.

Headset Features That Pack a Punch

Priced at $89.99 and exclusively available at GameStop, the RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo is built for gamers who demand versatility. The headset features a dual-mode wireless setup, compatible with a range of devices, from the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck to your mobile phone. It comes with both a 2.4GHz USB-C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, making it as flexible as it is functional.

The audio quality? Unmatched. Expect bass-boosted, high-sensitivity 40mm drivers tuned with precision for balanced game audio. The tuned acoustic chambers create an immersive audio experience that gives every sound—whether it’s an enemy footstep or a high-octane explosion—the perfect level of punch. When it’s time to head out, the mic folds seamlessly into the earcup for a sleek, portable look.

Comfort is also central to the Acid Camo’s design. The ear cups are lightweight and wrapped in breathable fabric, paired with a durable yet plush-cushioned headband designed for long sessions. The headset can keep up with the most intense all-day gaming marathons, promising up to 24 hours of battery life on Bluetooth and up to 18 hours on 2.4GHz wireless. Charging is easy with a USB-C cable that comes included in the package, so you’re always ready for action.

Feature Highlights:

Exclusive Acid Camo Design: Featuring limited edition camo patterns on both headband and earpads.

Featuring limited edition camo patterns on both headband and earpads. WC PadZ Ear Cushions: Custom-designed memory foam ear cushions by Wicked Cushions for optimal comfort.

Custom-designed memory foam ear cushions by Wicked Cushions for optimal comfort. Dual Wireless Modes: Switch between 2.4GHz USB-C and Bluetooth 5.1.

Switch between 2.4GHz USB-C and Bluetooth 5.1. Premium Audio Drivers: 40mm drivers deliver boosted bass and rich, balanced sound.

40mm drivers deliver boosted bass and rich, balanced sound. Foldable Mic: Easily folds into the earcup for a discreet look on the go.

Easily folds into the earcup for a discreet look on the go. Comfort-First Design: Lightweight, breathable ear cups and a virtually unbreakable cushioned headband.

Lightweight, breathable ear cups and a virtually unbreakable cushioned headband. Customizable with 600 PRO Navigator App: Control audio settings via the RIG app.

Control audio settings via the RIG app. Device Compatibility: Works with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, mobile devices, and more.

Works with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, mobile devices, and more. Extended Battery Life: 24-hour Bluetooth and 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life.

24-hour Bluetooth and 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life. USB-C Charging: Cable included.

The Bottom Line

For $89.99, the RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo isn’t just another headset; it’s a statement. This limited-edition release is all about pushing limits—combining comfort, cutting-edge tech, and a look that demands attention. If you’re ready to upgrade your gaming gear with something bold and built for performance, head over to GameStop and snag this exclusive headset while supplies last.