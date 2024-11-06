Get Ready to Harmonize the World in Precision Platformer Symphonia — Coming for PC and Consoles

In the realm of Symphonia, music is a source of life and energy. But since the Prodigies and their orchestra vanished, the inhabitants are divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to reunite the orchestra? That’s the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer.



Your violin and bow are both your instrument and a means of transport. Catapult yourself through the world and complete levels by solving exciting platforming challenges while re-activating the machinery that brings life and energy back to this world.



Explore, navigate, play the violin, and gather musicians. Awaken Symphonia.



Features:

Experience and overcome great platforming challenges with all of Philemon’s abilities

Discover various environments that combine music and machinery

Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his team

Play the violin to activate level elements and bring life to the realm

Gather musical Prodigies and play breathtaking concerts to bring music, joy, and glory back to the land

Symphonia will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on December 5, 2024.