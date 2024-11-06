Get Ready to Harmonize the World in Precision Platformer Symphonia — Coming for PC and Consoles

In the realm of Symphonia, music is a source of life and energy. But since the Prodigies and their orchestra vanished, the inhabitants are divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to reunite the orchestra? That’s the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer.
Your violin and bow are both your instrument and a means of transport. Catapult yourself through the world and complete levels by solving exciting platforming challenges while re-activating the machinery that brings life and energy back to this world.
Explore, navigate, play the violin, and gather musicians. Awaken Symphonia.
Features:
- Experience and overcome great platforming challenges with all of Philemon’s abilities
- Discover various environments that combine music and machinery
- Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his team
- Play the violin to activate level elements and bring life to the realm
- Gather musical Prodigies and play breathtaking concerts to bring music, joy, and glory back to the land
Symphonia will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on December 5, 2024.