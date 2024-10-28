Shout! TV Presents: Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel’s Movie Marathon

Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV proudly present Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel’s Movie Marathon, a curated collection of films the pair loves streaming all day November 15. The Shout! TV marathon will feature special introductions to Flanagan and Siegel’s picks including Labyrinth, Donnie Darko and classic episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000. An encore presentation of the duo’s horror picks from Shout! TV’s Handpicked Horror marathon, including The Exorcist III and Nosferatu The Vampyre, will air on Scream Factory TV.



The marathon will serve as the exclusive AVOD premiere of Flanagan’s critically acclaimed film Hush, airing at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV. Hush is a gripping horror thriller that centers on a deaf writer (Kate Siegel) who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. The film is coming to 4K on November 26 from Scream Factory and features a newly restored 4K version of the film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, supervised and approved by director Mike Flanagan, along with a new black-and-white version of the film available only on this release, nicknamed the “Shush Cut,” in Dolby Vision with an all-new audio mix. This mix removes nearly all of the score, providing a completely new minimalist experience that ratchets the tension up even more. Pre-order from ShoutFactory.com. Hush can also be watched at any time via digital download.



See the full programming schedule below.



PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

SHOUT! TV

11AM PT / 2PM ET – Mystery Science Theater 3000: Jack Frost

1PM PT / 4PM ET – Mystery Science Theater 3000: Overdrawn at the Memory Bank

3PM PT / 6PM ET – Labyrinth

5PM PT / 8PM ET – Hush

7PM PT /10PM ET – Hush

9PM PT / 12AM ET – Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)

SCREAM FACTORY TV

7AM PT / 10AM ET – Dog Soldiers

9AM PT / 12PM ET – The Exorcist III (Theatrical Cut)

11AM PT / 2PM ET – Alligator

1PM PT / 4PM ET – Piranha

3PM PT / 6PM ET – Nosferatu The Vampyre (German Language Version)

5PM PT / 8PM ET – Hush

7PM PT /10PM ET – Hush

9PM PT / 12AM ET – Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Touch Of Satan

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices. Scream Factory TV is available to stream on The CW.