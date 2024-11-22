Spirit Mancer Is Available on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch

Spirit Mancer 2D Hack and Slash adventure with deck-building mechanics is releasing today on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The Demon Hunter Edition lets you control exclusive dragons and tarot cards, the PC version exclusively features a comic book, artbook and OST, and the consoles edition include 3 card sets (from Idol, Spirit and Dragon types).

The creation of Spirit Mancer has gotten influences from classics like Mega Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Pokemon. Players are in the role of a modern-day demon hunter, they can go alone or also can join forces with a friend in local couch co-op mode. Slash, Shoot and Break hordes of demons from Ars Goetia and stop the evil queen with the power of the Spirit Mancer. Capture their spirits and summon them out into battle in the beautiful yet dangerous world of Inferno!

Spirit Mancer has also a demo publicly available on Steam (demo link) which will allow players to start discovering its universe and unique gameplay for free, be it on single player mode or in 2 player local co-op!