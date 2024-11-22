SEGA Brings Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. to Steam this Winter

SEGA of America has announced the return of the Virtua Fighter™ series to PC with the release of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. on Steam. Players eager to get into the ring can Wishlist the game starting today by visiting the official Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Steam page. The game is due to be released this coming Winter.

Based on Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown™, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O gives players an optimized gaming experience in their quest to become the world’s best fighter. Offering support of up to 60fps/4K resolution, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O will contain the game’s first balance adjustments in 13 years and will also support rollback netcode, allowing players to enjoy smoother, more heated online battles with other challengers around the world.

More details on Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be shared in the future. A Ver. 2.0 update for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown for PlayStation 4 is also planned for this coming Winter.