Stallone and Eastwood Face Off in Gripping Spy Thriller ‘Alarum’

Sylvester Stallone, Scott Eastwood, Mike Colter, and Willa Fitzgerald headline Alarum (2025), an explosive action-thriller set to hit theaters, digital platforms, and on demand starting January 17.

The film follows the tense story of two married spies, Joe (Eastwood) and Lara (Fitzgerald), who live off the grid in an isolated winter retreat. Their peaceful existence is shattered when a powerful international intelligence network targets them, believing they have joined a rogue faction of spies known as ALARUM. As the couple fights for survival, the stakes heighten with each passing moment, and the couple must navigate treacherous terrain to protect a vital asset that could change the balance of power worldwide.

With a star-studded cast and a pulse-pounding plot, Alarum promises to be a must-see for action-thriller enthusiasts when it arrives early next year.