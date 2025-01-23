STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Returns on Modern Platforms – Here’s What’s New

It’s time to dust off your lightsaber and relive the Star Wars prequel glory days! STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is back, reimagined for a new generation of players. Now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, this revitalized classic celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original game. At just $19.99 SRP, fans of the galaxy far, far away can dive back into the action-packed gameplay that made this title a cult hit when it first launched in 2000.

The Classic Returns With a Modern Twist

This isn’t just a simple port. Jedi Power Battles has been updated with modern controls, improved graphics, and all-new game modes. You’ll find more than 10 new playable characters added to the roster, alongside the original Jedi heroes like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Mace Windu. Even better? All content is unlocked from the get-go, so you can jump straight into the action without grinding to unlock characters or stages.

For those nostalgic for the couch co-op experience, Jedi Power Battles brings back its beloved two-player mode, letting you team up with a friend for epic battles against waves of enemies. The new version retains the original’s mix of fast-paced combat and platforming while fine-tuning gameplay mechanics to suit modern sensibilities.

Explore Iconic Locations From The Phantom Menace

The game faithfully recreates memorable locales from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace™, giving players a chance to slice through battle droids in the regal halls of Theed Palace, dodge enemies on the scorching sands of Tatooine, and traverse the Swamps of Naboo. Whether you’re new to the series or a die-hard fan revisiting this classic, the variety of environments keeps the action feeling fresh.

Enter the STAR WARS: Prequel Pack

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration, players can also enjoy the STAR WARS: Prequel Pack, which delivers exclusive bonuses that tie the game even closer to the rich lore of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Exact details on the Prequel Pack content are under wraps, but it promises to expand on the nostalgia factor, making this a must-have for fans of Episodes I-III.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Play

With all content unlocked and modern quality-of-life improvements, this release is perfect for players who want to jump straight into lightsaber-swinging action. Whether you’re battling your way through iconic villains like Darth Maul or teaming up with a friend to crush waves of enemies, Jedi Power Battles feels like a love letter to Star Wars fans.

For just $19.99, STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a budget-friendly blast from the past that’s been retooled for today’s consoles and PCs. Whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, this remastered gem is a fantastic way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of a Star Wars classic.