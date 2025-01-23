Winner Of 40+ Game of the Year Awards – FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Available Now On PC

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, winner of over 40 Game of the Year awards globally, is now available worldwide on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The award-winning RPG is also available now on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, with enhanced support for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Heralded as “the best Final Fantasy of the century” by The Washington Post and recipient of over 110 perfect review scores*, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH comes to the PC platform with a variety of new features and customizations that deliver a new level of realism and immersion to the unknown journey including:



Improved lighting across the entire game renders the adventure with even greater beauty and clarity.

across the entire game renders the adventure with even greater beauty and clarity. 4K resolution and 120 FPS are supported on top-spec PCs.

are supported on top-spec PCs. Greater polygon and texture density can be achieved through optional settings. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has never looked better.

can be achieved through optional settings. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has never looked better. With DualSense® controller support , enjoy the same controls and immersive haptic feedback as on the PS5® console.

, enjoy the same controls and immersive haptic feedback as on the PS5® console. NVIDIA DLSS allows for upscaled image quality and enhanced framerates.

allows for upscaled image quality and enhanced framerates. Variable refresh rate (VRR) enables smoother gameplay with compatible hardware.

enables smoother gameplay with compatible hardware. Full control rebinding , plus mouse and keyboard support. Freely customize controls between world exploration and combat or mini-games.

, plus mouse and keyboard support. Freely customize controls between world exploration and combat or mini-games. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is Steam Deck Verified for an optimized handheld experience.

In celebration of the launch, Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Director, and the art team revealed a new artwork visual. The party stands ready to defy destiny together, evoking FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and its theme of finding power and strength through our bonds of friendship.



The Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia will be offered to all players who purchase the PC version of the game. The following digital editions are available now at an Early Bird discount of up to 30% off** across all editions until February 5, 2025:

Standard Edition (limited time price: $48.99 USD)

Digital Deluxe Edition (limited time price: $62.99 USD) – Includes digital mini-soundtrack, digital artbook and digital DLC items including the Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Reclaimant Choker accessory and the Orchid Bracelet armor Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade ($20 USD) – Can be purchased to upgrade previously purchased Standard Edition, adding Digital Deluxe Edition contents

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack (limited time price: $69.99 USD) – Offering great value, the Twin Pack includes FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and the full game download of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack (limited time price: $89.99 USD) – Includes FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE full game download plus all FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition contents

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH follows the previous installment, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (available as FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on PC), which was released in 2020 to universal acclaim from players and critics around the globe. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is now available for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as the PS5® console, with enhanced support for PS5 Pro.