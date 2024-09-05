Sting Releases “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” with Music Video and Tour Dates

Sting, the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist, has just released a brand-new track titled “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” via Cherrytree Music Company and Interscope Records. Alongside the song, a corresponding music video has also dropped today, adding to the excitement.

In “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” Sting and his three-piece rock ensemble breathe new life into what computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint dubbed “The Rhythm that Conquered the World.” This rhythm, originating in West Africa and later finding its Latin incarnation in the “3-2 clave,” has been a driving force behind many iconic rock songs, most notably Bo Diddley’s 1955 hit that popularized the “Bo Diddley Beat.” Sting’s latest track explores a fresh take on this lively, infectious beat.

The song showcases stellar contributions from his band members—Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums, and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ. Sting himself takes on bass, vocals, and electric guitar, blending his unmistakable sound with gritty blues influences. “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” is Sting’s first new release since his 2021 album The Bridge, marking a powerful return with a bold three-piece configuration he calls “STING 3.0.”

Clocking in at 3 minutes and 22 seconds, the song serves as a fiery manifesto for Sting’s evolving musical style and the kickoff to his upcoming North American tour. The tour begins with two shows on September 17 and 18 at the iconic Fillmore Theater in Detroit, giving fans the first taste of this latest chapter in Sting’s career.