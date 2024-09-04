Vevo Reignites Oasis Legacy In Deep Dive On “Live Forever” and Its Enduring Power

Oasis has teamed up with Vevo to drop the latest episode of their Footnotes series, offering fans an exclusive peek behind the scenes of the band’s iconic track “Live Forever.” This isn’t just any release—it’s a celebration of the band’s enduring legacy, coming hot on the heels of the announcement that Oasis is reuniting for a long-anticipated tour. The buzz has sent their music video views skyrocketing, with an 804% surge in the UK and a 531% jump in the US. And it’s no surprise which videos are leading the pack: “Champagne Supernova,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” and the timeless “Wonderwall” are enjoying a massive revival.

The Footnotes episode couldn’t have come at a better time. It marks 30 years since the release of Definitely Maybe, the 1994 debut album that cemented Oasis as one of Britain’s most influential rock bands. “Live Forever,” the album’s third single, was the track that catapulted them into the spotlight, becoming their first to break into the UK Top 10. Written by Noel Gallagher before Oasis even came together, the song has since become an anthem of resilience and hope, often credited with being the catalyst for the band’s meteoric rise.

The video for “Live Forever,” directed by Carlos Grasso, is a visual tribute to the band’s influences, featuring symbolic locations like New York’s Strawberry Fields memorial, a nod to John Lennon. The U.S. version, helmed by Nick Egan, takes it a step further, placing the band among images of rock legends like Sid Vicious, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix—an homage to the icons who shaped their sound and attitude. The episode also features Liam Gallagher opening up about why “Live Forever” remains one of his personal favorites, adding another layer of depth to this already rich history.

As of July 2024, the British Phonographic Industry has recognized “Live Forever” with triple platinum certification, underscoring its lasting impact. For fans old and new, this Footnotes episode is a chance to relive the magic that made Oasis a legend, and a reminder of why their music continues to resonate, decades later.

Oasis Vevo Footnotes:

0:36 – The 29th of August 2024, marks 30 years since the release of Oasis’ classic debut album “Definitely Maybe”.

0:59 – “Live Forever” became the band’s first single to enter the UK Top 10 Official Singles Chart.

1:15 – Critically acclaimed, “Live Forever” is also one of the most loved songs in the UK.

1:40 – Noel Gallagher wrote this song in 1991 before he joined the band.

2:00 – “It was the tune that changed everything” says Noel Gallagher reflecting on the success of the single.

2:19 – The video was directed by Carlos Grasso. Locations featured in the video include the Strawberry Fields memorial, the area of New York City’s Central Park dedicated to John Lennon.

2:35 – The single cover features 251 Menlove Avenue in Liverpool, the childhood home of John Lennon.

3:00 – The US version was directed by Nick Egan and features the band playing in an office surrounded by images of icons such as Sid Vicious, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix on the wall.

3:50 – “I think the words still mean something powerful. You talk about Oasis capturing a spirit, and I think that song is how a lot of people feel when they’re down on their luck.”

4:10 – In July, 2024, the British Phonographic Industry certified the song triple platinum.