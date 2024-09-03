Bronx Drill Phenom Kay Flock Returns with the Thunderous “Fed Up” Featuring Lil Tjay

After a long-awaited pause, the Bronx’s own drill sensation Kay Flock breaks the silence with his latest release, “Fed Up,” featuring fellow NYC heavyweight Lil Tjay. This brooding, hard-hitting track marks Kay Flock’s first official drop since his December 2022 deluxe project, The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package]—and it’s a return that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

For Kay Flock, “Fed Up” is more than just another track; it’s a full-circle moment in his rapidly ascending career. His first major break came as a guest on Lil Tjay’s 2021 anthem “Not in the Mood,” which also featured Brooklyn drill kingpin Fivio Foreign. That track has since earned a Gold certification from the RIAA, but Kay Flock has more than held his own, racking up four additional Gold records as the lead artist. Tracks like “Is Ya Ready,” “PSA,” and “Being Honest” from his original The D.O.A. Tape all struck gold, while the explosive “Shake It,” featuring Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory300, became a certified smash, climbing to #51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Produced by the GRAMMY-nominated Kenoe—whose credits include work with NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z—“Fed Up” immediately sets the mood with deep bass, razor-sharp snares, and a haunting piano melody. The track quickly shifts into gear as the bells and 808s hit, with Kay Flock delivering his signature menacing growl, laying down warnings while flexing his wins: “I was [booming] for days, now I’m getting paid for [buckin’] my s*** on a beat.” Lil Tjay rides the beat effortlessly, his voice melodic yet gritty as he asserts his dominance: “with the heart of a lion, when they see me on top they be sighin’.” Kay Flock closes the track with a chilling reminder: “Disrespect the gods, you gon’ meet the gods.”

For those who’ve been craving more from the Bronx prodigy, The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] remains a towering testament to Kay Flock’s meteoric rise and innovative style. The original The D.O.A. Tape earned a spot on The New York Times’ prestigious list of the best albums of 2022, and the deluxe edition only elevates the experience. Spanning 18 tracks, the project showcases Kay Flock in all his multifaceted glory, blending confident bravado with introspective lyricism. Standout features include Gucci Mane, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Set Da Trend, B-Lovee, TG Crippy, and more, while the production roster boasts heavy hitters like Elias Beats, Maniac, Project Kidz, Krischon, Yung Lan, and A Lau.

As if his growing list of achievements weren’t enough, Kay Flock recently received a coveted cosign from drill star Set Da Trend, further cementing his status as one of the leading voices in the drill scene. With “Fed Up,” Kay Flock not only ends the drought—he storms back onto the scene, ready to reclaim his throne.