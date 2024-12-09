Teaser Trailer for Emmy-Nominated Series “Yellowjackets” Season Three Revealed

Paramount+ with Showtime today unveiled a teaser trailer for the third season of the Showtime® original Emmy®-nominated series Yellowjackets. The two-episode season premiere will be available on Friday, February 14, for streaming and on-demand viewing for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, ahead of its on-air debut on Sunday, February 16.

The teaser was revealed during Paramount+’s panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, featuring cast members Sophie Nélisse (Shauna), Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Courtney Eaton (Lottie), and Kevin Alves (Travis).

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is the story of a group of highly talented high school girls’ soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series follows their descent from a unified, thriving team to savage clans, while also exploring their lives nearly 25 years later as they struggle to piece things back together. The show underscores that the past is never truly behind them, and what began in the wilderness is far from over.

Blending elements of a survival epic, psychological horror, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets features an ensemble cast that includes Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent), and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) will also return in a recurring role.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, joining the all-star cast alongside Joel McHale (Community).