Disney Unveils Details for Upcoming Goosebumps Series Starring David Schwimmer

In a fitting tribute to the legendary R.L. Stine on his birthday, Disney Branded Television has officially announced the subtitle and premiere date for the eagerly anticipated season of Goosebumps. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new installment, titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, will debut all eight episodes on Friday, January 10, 2025, streaming simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu.

Adding to the excitement, the first official key art was unveiled, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse of Emmy® Award nominee David Schwimmer in the role of Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor whose fascination with science is intertwined with a knack for uncovering mysteries.

A Legacy Reimagined

First published by Scholastic, R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps franchise is a cultural phenomenon, cementing its status as one of the bestselling book series of all time. The upcoming season draws inspiration from several iconic titles, including Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door, and Welcome to Camp Nightmare, among others.

Season Synopsis

In Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the story unfolds as twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend the summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their father following their parents’ divorce. What begins as a mundane trip quickly spirals into a dark and suspenseful adventure when the siblings uncover buried secrets and a sinister threat lurking close to home.

As they navigate this eerie landscape, the twins — joined by friends Alex, CJ, and Frankie — are drawn into the haunting mystery of four teenagers who vanished without a trace in 1994. What they unravel will test their courage and redefine everything they thought they knew about their family, their neighborhood, and themselves.

A Star-Studded Cast

The stellar ensemble cast features Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Jen, Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) as Cece, Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper (Broadway Rising) as CJ, Galilea La Salvia (Warrior Nun) as Frankie, Francesca Noel (Harlem) as Alex, and Stony Blyden (The Outlaws) as Trey.

With its mix of nostalgia, horror, and contemporary storytelling, Goosebumps: The Vanishing is poised to captivate a new generation of fans while paying homage to the enduring legacy of R.L. Stine’s spine-tingling tales.

Mark your calendars for January 10, 2025 — a date sure to thrill both longtime devotees and newcomers eager to embrace the chills.