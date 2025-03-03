The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Song Ahead of New Solo LP Out April 4

Craig Finn has released “Bethany,” from his eagerly awaited new solo album Always Been. “Bethany” is the album opener and second song released ahead of the LP, arriving via Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers on Friday, April 4. A visualizer is streaming now on YouTube. The album is available digitally as well as on CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl.

Pre-orders and pre-saves are available now. Pre-orders also include an option for Lousy With Ghosts, a limited-edition 92-page companion book that features 11 works of fiction by Craig Finn. These stores take place in the same universe as the record, giving deeper looks at the characters within.

“This was the first song I wrote that brought me into the world of this album,” says Finn. “It’s the first song I showed producer Adam Granduciel when we talked about making a record. It’s the first song we recorded. It’s the first song on the album, which feels right spiritually. It introduces the record’s main character, a guy who became a clergy person without having actual faith, and the aftermath of his fall from grace. When we got the take of this song, I knew we were on track to make something really cool. Adam’s guitar solo still gives me chills.”

Always Been was heralded last month with the album’s first single, “People Of Substance,” which Rolling Stone hailed as “vintage Finn in many ways, especially when it comes to the musician’s distinct vocal delivery and lyrics as he sings from the perspective of a flailing guy trying to make good, while also looking for excuses,” and noted that “the track bears the sprawling, shimmering sonic hallmarks of Always Been producer, Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs (though not without a little bit of old punk grit).”

Finn will celebrate Always Been on a wide-ranging US tour as special guest supporting Bob Mould from April 1 at San Diego, CA’s Music Box through Milwaukee, WI’s Turner Hall. For complete details and ticket information, visit craigfinn.net/tour.

CRAIG FINN – TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

* w/ Bob Mould