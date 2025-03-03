Brendan Ryan Releases Introspective Instrumental “Strange World” From Upcoming Album Yutori 

Multi-instrumentalist, Brendan Ryan, adds his second instrumental album to his impressive list of releases with his new single, “Strange World” from his upcoming album, Yutori, due later this year. The new music is an experimental, meditative, and cinematic journey that blends string quintets, woodwinds, horns, layered vocals, processed keyboards, and soft piano into an introspective and atmospheric listening experience.

Inspired by Brian Eno’s ambient works, Erik Satie’s melodic style, and Thomas Newman’s film scores, Brendan’s new material reflects themes of grief, inner peace, and escaping present-day distractions while leaving interpretation open to the listener.

In collaboration with artist/animator Jack Powell, Brendan has paired many of the album’s tracks with “video collage art,” crafted from vintage public domain footage such as educational materials, propaganda, old home videos, and 1930s–1950s commercials. This fusion of music and visuals will culminate in the release of Yutori in 2025.

Brendan and his brother Billy have gained recognition as founding members of The Bogmen and Gordon Gano & The Ryans. Over the years, the duo has crafted music for films, tv, documentaries, and advertisements, collaborating with high-profile names like The Farrelly Brothers, Keanu Reeves, and Seth MacFarlane.