Jane Remover Shares New Single “Dancing with your eyes closed” 

Jane Remover returns with the brand new single from their forthcoming full-length album Revengeseekerz with the dynamic and energetic track, “Dancing with your eyes closed.” The new song is a return to Jane’s digicore roots and arrives alongside a video directed by Jane and Noah Sellers capturing the glitchy, strobing party atmosphere the track wields.

Revengeseekerz, their third full-length album, follows Jane’s groundbreaking debut album Frailty, which rose up from the underground music community in 2021, and their critically acclaimed follow-up Census Designated in 2023. A discography that already makes the case that Jane is one of the most exciting songwriters and producers of their generation.

Jane will embark on their 2025 headline TURN UP OR DIE North American tour with direct support from deadAir labelmate and Brooklyn producer/DJ dazegxd, along with support from d0llywood1 and Lucy Bedroque on select dates this Spring.

Jane Remover Upcoming Live Dates

*= w/ d0llywood1

** = w/ Lucy Bedroque

4/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*

4/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

4/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club*

4/27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

4/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

5/2 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*

5/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

5/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

5/5 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis*

5/7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell*

5/9 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs*

5/10 – Austin, TX @ Parish*

5/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

5/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

5/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos**

5/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl**

5/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre**

5/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent**

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre**

5/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom**