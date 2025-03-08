Turnover Announces ‘Peripheral Vision’ Anniversary Edition LP With Alt Version of “Humming”

Turnover announces the official 10-year Anniversary Edition of their cult-favorite sophomore album Peripheral Vision. Out May 2nd, the standard 10-Year Anniversary Edition LP will include 2 bonus tracks and completely reimagined packaging with a lyric poster and redesigned inner sleeve. There will be a digital deluxe edition, also available May 2nd, that includes two bonus tracks, Peripheral Vision instrumentals, and six new recordings of songs from the PV era, recorded a decade later at Studio 4 with renowned engineer Will Yip. A physical 3-LP Deluxe Edition Box Set will be available on August 15th, the packaging for which will include new artwork, a jumbo lyric poster and a 12” x 12” book with archival photos, tour dates and a retrospective conversation with Turnover reflecting on ten years of Peripheral Vision.

Speaking on the anniversary edition, Turnover’s Austin Getz says, “We’ve learned so much about these songs playing them over the last ten years. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to put them onto the record again in a brand new light for everyone to hear.”

As a sneak peek early offering of the additional music included on these anniversary editions, Turnover is also sharing an alternative version of “Humming”, available now on all streaming services – play above.

Beginning April 27th, Turnover will embark on their full 38-date PV Anniversary Tour produced by Live Nation, which will take place across April, May, and June, with a series of dates across Europe and the Uk to follow in August and September. The tour will see the band play the album in-full for the first time in some of the biggest shows of their career: Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, The Dome in Virginia Beach, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York and Roundhouse in London. Across select dates of this run, the band will be supported by Citizen, Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper of Love and KEEP. Remaining tickets are available now at turnovermusic.net.

Upcoming Tour Dates

*= w/ Balance & Composure & Tigers Jaw

^= w/ Balance & Composure & Horse Jumper of Love)

+=w/ Balance & Composure

~=w/ Citizen

#=w/KEEP

% Non-Live Nation Date

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall * – SOLD OUT

04/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

04/29 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

04/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

05/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * – SOLD OUT

05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre * – SOLD OUT

05/05 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^%

05/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans ^

05/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^ – SOLD OUT

05/10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ – SOLD OUT

05/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^ – SOLD OUT

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^ – SOLD OUT

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^ – SOLD OUT

05/18 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena ^

05/19 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater ^ – SOLD OUT

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^ – SOLD OUT

05/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall ^%

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^ – SOLD OUT

05/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus +

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom + – SOLD OUT

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues + – SOLD OUT

05/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (w/ Horse Jumper of Love)

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (w/ Horse Jumper of Love)

06/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution ~

06/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ~ – SOLD OUT

06/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE ~%

06/06 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ~

06/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome (w/ Citizen, Balance & Composure and KEEP)

06/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia # – SOLD OUT

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues – Boston # – SOLD OUT

06/12 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount # – SOLD OUT

06/13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount # – SOLD OUT

06/14 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater # – SOLD OUT

UK/EU

08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/30- Hamburg, GER @ Mojo

9/2 – Berlin, GER @ Columbia Theater

9/3 – Cologne, GER @ Live Music Hall

9/5 – Paris, FRA @ Maroquinerie

9/6 – Brussels, BEL @ Cirque Royal Club

9/7 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

9/9 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

9/10 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

09/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

09/16 – Dublin, IRL @ The Academy