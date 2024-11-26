Turtle Beach Unveils Stealth Pivot Controller, Redefining Gaming Versatility

The Stealth Pivot’s Groundbreaking Rotating Thumbstick & Button Modules Provide Multiple Layouts to Make it THE Smart Controller Choice for Gamers Playing Multiple Game Types

Turtle Beach Corporation, a leader in gaming accessories, has officially launched the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot, a revolutionary controller designed for PC and Xbox gamers. This innovative device boasts rotating thumbstick and button modules that cater to multiple gaming styles, making it an exceptional choice for enthusiasts who play a variety of game genres, from FPS to fighting to racing.

The Stealth Pivot’s standout feature lies in its modular design. Gamers can easily switch between traditional gamepad layouts and configurations tailored for specialized genres, such as a D-pad and button arrangement optimized for fighting games. Crafted with premium materials, including Hall Effect sensors to prevent drift, the controller ensures precision and durability.

Compatible with Windows 10/11 PCs and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, the Stealth Pivot functions as both a wireless and wired device. Its Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity extends compatibility to Android devices and smart TVs, offering even more flexibility.

The Stealth Pivot is priced at $129.99/£119.99/€129.99 and is now available for purchase on Turtle Beach’s official website and through select retailers worldwide.

Features That Elevate Gameplay

The Stealth Pivot isn’t just another controller; it’s a toolkit for gamers seeking superior customization and performance. Its rotating modules allow seamless transitions between layouts for first-person shooters, action games, and racing titles. For fighting and retro games, a quick twist delivers an ideal configuration.

Wireless connectivity via a 2.4GHz transmitter ensures lag-free gameplay on PC, while an included USB cable supports wired play on Xbox consoles. The controller’s built-in Connected Command Display offers on-board customization, enabling quick adjustments to social notifications, lighting, and button mappings. For deeper personalization, the Turtle Beach Control Center 2 app—available on Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android—lets users fine-tune their setup.

Hall Effect AntiDrift™ thumbsticks provide smooth, accurate control without the risk of drift, while adjustable trigger stops accommodate fast FPS reflexes or precise racing throttle control. Four mappable microswitch buttons, along with up to five onboard profiles, give gamers unmatched flexibility.

A Quick-Slide Adjustment Switch, complete with RGB lighting and customizable functions, further enhances the controller’s utility. The D-pad, meanwhile, offers both classic digital input and analog response, ideal for executing fighting combos or platforming maneuvers. Turtle Beach’s Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode, designed to improve thumbstick sensitivity for long-range precision, is another notable addition.

Immersive Feedback and Endurance

Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers provide dynamic vibration feedback that can be adjusted via the Connected Command Display. With a 20-hour wireless battery life, the Stealth Pivot ensures extended gaming sessions without interruption. The USB cable supports play-and-charge functionality, essential for marathon gaming on Xbox consoles.

Audio features are equally robust. A 3.5mm jack allows gamers to connect any wired headset, unlocking Turtle Beach’s acclaimed audio capabilities, including EQ presets, Superhuman Hearing®, and customizable game/chat audio mixing.

A New Era of Controllers

“The Stealth Pivot’s groundbreaking rotating modules, premium craftsmanship, and extensive customization reaffirm Turtle Beach’s position at the forefront of gaming innovation,” said Cris Keirn, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation.

With its unmatched adaptability and superior performance, the Stealth Pivot is a game-changer for PC and Xbox players alike. Whether it’s delivering headshots in an FPS or pulling off intricate combos in a fighting game, this controller is designed to meet the demands of today’s versatile gamers.