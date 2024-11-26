Order up! Critter Café Is Open For Business

Opening day is here! Cozy creature raising and café management game Critter Café is now taking orders on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, giving you the chance to run your very own chilled-out coffee shop alongside a cast of cute Critters.

Customize your character however you like with a bounty of customization options, dress up your café with a wealth of furniture and decorations, and open your doors to serve coffee, cakes, and more to your customers. Take special bookings and cater to specific requests to give Critter fans their dream afternoon with their friends.



But first you need to save those Critters! Open mysterious portals to the Otherlands and use your trusty tools to solve puzzles and rescue Critters, before bringing them home to a fully customizable Habitat. There are 35 Critters to meet and bond with – try to become best friends with all of them!



Critter Café is available from today on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

About Critter Café

Create and run your own Critter Café

Build your own cozy café, creating a welcoming space for townsfolk to meet and spend time with adorable critters who have joined your café!



Serve customers – coffee, cakes, lattes!

Perfect latte art, deliver cakes, and serve coffee as your keen customers flock to spend time with critters at your café. Host critter-themed parties – movie nights, birthdays, and more!



Rescue adorable critters

As you explore the magical world of the Otherlands, discover and save 35 adorable critters! Discover Mogbert, Glowli and many more of the super cute creatures waiting to meet you!



Feed, brush, clean and play with your critters

Actively nurture your critters with love and care – you’re able to play with them, feed them a variety of treats, wash and brush them. Critters will bond with you as they join you in your café activities, developing new traits and unlocking cute new looks!



Explore Gold Leaf Isle and the magical Otherlands!

You have been receiving mysterious letters informing you of magical portals appearing around Gold Leaf Isle. Explore several exciting locations and vibrant worlds. Traverse through portals to the Otherlands, navigate puzzles and find new critters which you will nurture and care for!



Customize your character, café, and critter habitat!

Express yourself! Customize your character with a wide range of looks, which you can change at any time.

Spend hours designing your café in detail with tables, chairs, sofas, wallpapers, flooring, wall decorations and much more.

After rescuing your critters, customize their habitat so they will thrive in their new home.