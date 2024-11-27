Celebrate 10 Years of Destiny with the Bungie Store Black Friday Sale

The Bungie Store is running its most exciting Black Friday sale ever from November 26 through December 3, hosting a wide range of marked-down products in celebration of Destiny’s Ten-Year Anniversary. This year’s event promises to be the biggest sale of the year, offering an extra 20% off already discounted items, and bringing back some retired rewards to the store for a very limited time. Players who have previously unlocked these rewards will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase them again, while supplies last.

As an extra treat, every purchase during the sale will come with a complimentary fan-favorite Darkest Days emblem, returning for the first time since 2017. Additionally, shipping will be a flat rate of $7.77 on all orders within the continental US, EU, and UK, valid from November 26th at 10:00 am PT through December 3rd at 9:59 am PT.

Several exciting new products will also make their debut during the sale, including glow-in-the-darkEngram and Atheon Plushes, a Dawning Skater Dress and Crop Sweater, and the Exotic Armory Collector Pin Box V1. Also coming to the store is the Bear Walker x Destiny 2 Allstar Vector Skimmer Deluxe Skate Deck, with only a limited number of units available, making it the ultimate collector’s item for Destiny fans and skaters alike.

Destiny 2: Revenant Acts I & II are now available, where Guardians continue to work with Mithrax and Eido to take on the newly risen Scorn army, in activities like the new Tomb of Elders, Vesper’s Host Dungeon, Onslaught: Salvation, and more.